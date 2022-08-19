Sunmers Pond, Barns Green, to open Dog Wood for secure exercise for your dog
Following the success of its Dog Meadow, Sumner Ponds is opening The Dog Wood this month.
The Barns Green fishery and campsite opened The Dog Meadow last year after the rise in demand for secure dog exercise areas.
Dog Wood is due to open in mid-August and is located further up the farm towards the Match Lake.
The area will be predominately woodland with a wood-chipped paths, fresh drinking water, and space for two cars.
Dog Wood and Dog Meadow provide a secure space for your dog to run around freely.
Dog Meadow must be booked with no more than three people per booking and maximum of four dogs per booking.
Sumner Ponds is a popular campsite and fishery set in tranquil countryside with 100 acres of lakes and woodland.
The campsite offers various glamping units including lakeside lodges, Shepard’s huts, safari tents and camping pods.
To book, visit sumnersponds.co.uk/dog-meadow/