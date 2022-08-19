Sunmers Pond, Barns Green, to open Dog Wood for secure exercise for your dog

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dog Wood logo by Sumners Pond

The Barns Green fishery and campsite opened The Dog Meadow last year after the rise in demand for secure dog exercise areas.

Dog Wood is due to open in mid-August and is located further up the farm towards the Match Lake.

The area will be predominately woodland with a wood-chipped paths, fresh drinking water, and space for two cars.

Sumners Ponds, Chapel Road, Barns Green, Horsham, -photo by Steve Cobb

Dog Wood and Dog Meadow provide a secure space for your dog to run around freely.

Dog Meadow must be booked with no more than three people per booking and maximum of four dogs per booking.

Sumner Ponds is a popular campsite and fishery set in tranquil countryside with 100 acres of lakes and woodland.

The campsite offers various glamping units including lakeside lodges, Shepard’s huts, safari tents and camping pods.