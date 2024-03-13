Sunshine gift from the Sundowners WI

Through a mixture of fairs, table sales and a host of fun events throughout the year, the wonderful band of ladies really showed what ‘girl power’ can do and their efforts paid off enormously by raising nearly £1300, which was recently donated to East Sussex Hearing.Accepting the cheque, charity CEO David Rowan said, “We are truly humbled by the efforts the ladies of Polegate Sundowners have made to raise such a huge sum of money for our charity.”