Sunshine gift from the Sundowners WI
Through a mixture of fairs, table sales and a host of fun events throughout the year, the wonderful band of ladies really showed what ‘girl power’ can do and their efforts paid off enormously by raising nearly £1300, which was recently donated to East Sussex Hearing.Accepting the cheque, charity CEO David Rowan said, “We are truly humbled by the efforts the ladies of Polegate Sundowners have made to raise such a huge sum of money for our charity.”
He added, “As we celebrate our 21st year the demands on our organisation grow ever more and this generous donation will help people in East Sussex live a life free from isolation and exclusion that, unfortunately hearing disability can cause.”
East Sussex Hearing is a registered charity and can be contacted on 01323 722505 email [email protected] or visit www.eshrc.org