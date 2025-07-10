Superman film to showcase artwork from Eastbourne teenager after competition win

Elsie Thompson, 14, won the latest ‘Create The Card Competition which is run by the BBFC (British Board of Film Classification).

The competition invites young artists to design the official Black Card (containing the age rating) for a major film release.

This year, the competition focused on Superman and was open to UK-based children aged 12-16.

Elsie’s winning design will be displayed before every UK cinema screening of the film.

The judging panel – which included BBFC President Natasha Kaplinsky, BBFC CEO David Austin, and SVP Marketing at Warner Bros. Discovery, Alex Lewis – were ‘blown away’ by Elsie’s winning entry.

On receiving the news of her win, Elsie, a self-declared Superman superfan, was ecstatic to hear her artwork will be appearing before every UK cinema screening of Superman from July 11 and thrilled to learn she would be meeting the actors and director as the winner of the competition.

Speaking of her artwork, Elsie said she drew inspiration from the film’s campaign. When asked about the creative process, Elsie said: “It took me two days, a weekend, [to complete].

"I watercoloured it first and then went over with paint pens to make it pop.” As part of the exclusive winner’s experience, Elsie met the film’s actors, David Corenswet (Superman/Clark Kent), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), and Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), alongside filmmaker, James Gunn.

During the meeting, which took place on July 2 in London, Elsie was presented with a signed copy of her artwork and in a special moment, David Corenswet surprised Elsie with a gift – tickets to the Superman UK Fan Event in Leicester Square that evening.

Elsie, Superman BBFC Create The Card Competition winner, said: “As soon as I saw the new Superman film was coming out, I was so excited. I couldn’t believe it when I found the competition - it was perfect for me. Winning feels SUPER! Meeting the actors was so cool and I can’t believe my artwork will be in cinemas too!”

British Board of Film Classification President, Natasha Kaplinsky OBE, said: “Year after year, we've been blown away by the ingenuity, originality, and creativity of the BBFC Create The Card Competition entries, and this year is no different. It was a very tough decision as we had so many outstanding entries, but I am thrilled to congratulate Elsie as our very deserving winner. Elsie's beautifully crafted piece, filled with hope, is perfectly suited for a BBFC Black Card and will have such an impact on the big screen.

“Our Create The Card competitions continue to connect artistic creativity with film classification, and the vital role age ratings play in shaping young people’s viewing experiences. A huge congratulations again to Elsie for creating such a phenomenal piece of artwork. I can’t wait to see it in the cinema.”

Alex Lewis, SVP Marketing, Warner Bros. Discovery UK and Ireland, said: "On behalf of everyone at Warner Bros. and DC, a huge congratulations to Elsie for creating such a fabulous work of art. And a big thank you to everyone who felt moved by the all-new Superman to take part in the competition.”

