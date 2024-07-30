Support sought for plans to turn disused railway line between Midhurst and Petersfield into traffic-free path

Planners hope the path could encourage physical and mental health by providing more opportunities to connect with nature.

Enterprising residents in the Rother Valley are looking for support for plans to turn a disused railway line into a traffic-free path connecting Midhurst and Petersfield.

The Rother Valley Way path, perfect for hikers and cyclists, would follow the railway line as closely as possible in order to connect the two communities and long-term plans are to link the route to Centurion Way, in Chichester, connecting Chichester and Petersfield via Midhurst and joining the King Alfred’s Way path via Petersfield.

A spokesperson for the Friends of the Rother Valley Way made clear that projects like these take years to develop, and that, for the moment, the organisation’s main aim is to secure landowner permissions between Petersfield and Nyewood, explaining that ‘although we wish to follow the old track bed which is now protected in planning law, existing development along the route and landowner consultations may give rise to deviations on adjacent land, for example, along Rights of Way.’

To that end, the organisation has turned to members of the public for support, inviting residents to fill out a google form detailing where they live, and what they’d use the route for if plans go ahead.

The history of the Midhurst to Petersfield railway line itself stretches back to 1860, when it was hailed as one of the most beautiful lines in England upon opening. The route gave passengers direct, quick and easy access to Petersfield until it closed in 1955. Now, much of the travel between the two towns takes place on the A272.

The group believes that the Rother Valley Way, if it comes to fruition, would provide a ‘dedicated, safe alternative’ to busy roads, reduce congestion on the A272, and prove beneficial to the mental and physical health of residents by facilitating exercise.

It’s also hoped that the route will encourage economic growth and feedback into the vibrancy of the community at large, connecting the people of Midhurst with the people of Petersfield and linking all the villages in between.

