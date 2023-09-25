Surfers hit the waves at Pagham beach as sandbank creates watersports haven

Surfers hit the waves for what could have been the first time ever in Pagham yesterday (September 23), a surfer has said.

A still from a video by reader Chester Jolley.

Bognor Regis resident and surer Chester Jolley caught the moment on camera and explained how long-term coastal processes have made Pagham beach a great place to catch the waves.

"Over the past ten to twenty years, there have been some pretty major changes along the coast around here. And over the last five years or so, this big sandbank has appeared down the Pagham end of the beach, which was never there before, which means that the water is shallower.”

He explained that, when waves form when water flows from deep zones to shallow zones. The shallower water in Pagham now means the waves break a further out than they used to, which is perfect for surfing.

"I’ve been surfing for about four or five years now, and I’ve just moved back here from Cornwall,” Chester said. “I’ve been living in Pagham, and there were never any surfable waves before, but this sandbank has appeared and I’m delighted”

It remains to be seen if this is enough to change the face of Pagham beach, but Chester said he’s definitely noticed a shift.