Surfers hit the waves at Pagham beach as sandbank creates watersports haven
Bognor Regis resident and surer Chester Jolley caught the moment on camera and explained how long-term coastal processes have made Pagham beach a great place to catch the waves.
"Over the past ten to twenty years, there have been some pretty major changes along the coast around here. And over the last five years or so, this big sandbank has appeared down the Pagham end of the beach, which was never there before, which means that the water is shallower.”
He explained that, when waves form when water flows from deep zones to shallow zones. The shallower water in Pagham now means the waves break a further out than they used to, which is perfect for surfing.
"I’ve been surfing for about four or five years now, and I’ve just moved back here from Cornwall,” Chester said. “I’ve been living in Pagham, and there were never any surfable waves before, but this sandbank has appeared and I’m delighted”
It remains to be seen if this is enough to change the face of Pagham beach, but Chester said he’s definitely noticed a shift.
"I don’t know if people picked up new hobbies during Covid or what, but I’ve definitely noticed that things like kite surfing have grown more popular over the years. And I think the more you see something, the more you’re inclined to maybe try it out. It’s great to see, though. Yesterday was super busy, there were kite surfers and wind surfers everywhere.”