Surprise horse and carriage ride marks Sussex resident's 100th birthday

Sheila Reynolds was treated to the ride around New Barn Farm in Henfield to mark her incredible milestone. The event was organised by staff at Sycamore Court Care Home in Brighton where Sheila is a much-loved resident.

A spokesperson for the care home, run by Gold Care Homes, said: “This was a surprise for Sheila that brought back fond memories and plenty of smiles.”

After the horse and carriage ride, Sheila returned to Sycamore Court for a party where she was showered with cards, gifts, and heartfelt birthday wishes from her loved ones and fellow residents. One of the highlights of her day was receiving her official 100th birthday card from King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Sycamore Court manager Lisa Blencowe said: “I am so pleased Sheila enjoyed her special day. She is a joy in our home, and the team at Sycamore Court were truly honoured to celebrate such an incredible milestone with her.”

1 . 100th birthday Centenarian Sheila Reynolds enjoying a surprise ride in a horse and carriage to mark her 100th birthday Photo: Contributed

2 . 100th birthday The carriage ride was a surprise for Sheila to mark her milestone 100th birthday Photo: Contributed