A Hastings woman was treated to a surprise celebration by colleagues and friends to mark her 40 years of service with M&S.

Keiran Pollock is celebrating a 40-year milestone this year working for the company.

Having started her career as a customer assistant with M&S in Glasgow, Keiran moved to the company’s Hastings store in Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in 2007 and has lived in the town ever since.

A spokesperson for M&S said Keiran has worked in a range of departments, from the food hall to delivery team.

Keiran Pollock with colleagues at the surprise celebration

She now also works as part of M&S’ Business Involvement Group, representing colleagues from across the south east of England.

In her spare time, Keiran enjoys being part of the local Rock Choir, who sing at the M&S Hastings store every Christmas to raise money for St Leonards-based charity St Michael’s Hospice. Last year, the choir raised more than £600.

To celebrate her 40-year work anniversary, the store manager at the Hastings branch and colleagues surprised Keiran with a celebration and cake to thank her for her years of service.

Keiran said: “I almost can’t believe it has been 40 years, time has really flown by.

“I’m so lucky to have met so many wonderful colleagues, who I now call friends and the celebration was such a surprise.

“I’ve gained so much experience working in different parts of the business and would never have thought joining as a customer assistant in Glasgow, I’d be here as a Business Involvement Group representative living in Hastings 40 years later.”

Daniel Newington, store manager at M&S Hastings, said: “Keiran is such a valued member of the team and brings so much great experience and knowledge. It was fantastic to get everyone together to celebrate her contribution and congratulations to her on such an incredible milestone.”