Surrey and Sussex Dog Unit breed first litter of Springer Spaniel puppies

The Springer Spaniels, who are the first of their kind to be bred by Surrey and Sussex Police, were born in late November and are a result of money from the Section 27 Drugs Fund.

The fund, which sits within both Forces, is a collection of money gathered during drugs warrants or seizures which is then distributed with the purpose of tackling drug related crime.

The litter have now gone out to live with their dog minders who will bring them for regular training sessions to prepare them for their role as operational drugs dogs.

Since opening 70 years ago, Surrey and Sussex Dog Training Unit has become world renowned, training dogs and their handlers from countries including Hong Kong and Bahrain.

Geoff Wilshire, manager of the Dog Training Unit said: "We are extremely proud to have bred our first litter of Springer Spaniel puppies who will one day be working with our officers to take drugs off the streets in Surrey and Sussex.

"Whilst appreciating that they are extremely cute, these are operational dogs who provide key support to both Forces throughout the year so are an important investment.

“Police Dogs are so valuable, and we’ve had some fantastic results when using dogs during operational activity.