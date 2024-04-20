Surrey Police: Witness appeal after man dies falling off bridge on M25

Police are appealing for information after a man died falling off a bridge on the M25 on Friday (April 19).
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 20th Apr 2024, 09:17 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 15:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers from Surrey Police were called at around 5:45pm. The motorway was closed in both directions between junction 6 and 7. The anticlockwise carriageway has since reopened and it is anticipated that the remaining carriageway will be reopened soon.

The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances, but the death is not thought to be suspicious.

Police are appealing for information after a man died falling off a bridge on the M25 on Friday (April 19).Police are appealing for information after a man died falling off a bridge on the M25 on Friday (April 19).
Police are appealing for information after a man died falling off a bridge on the M25 on Friday (April 19).

In a statement, a spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “If you were driving on the M25 between junction 6 and 7 or were on Whitehill Lane, Bletchingley, at the time and have any information or dashcam footage that could assist our investigation, please get in touch, quoting SYP-20240419-0635”

Related topics:M25

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.