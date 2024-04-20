Surrey Police: Witness appeal after man dies falling off bridge on M25
Officers from Surrey Police were called at around 5:45pm. The motorway was closed in both directions between junction 6 and 7. The anticlockwise carriageway has since reopened and it is anticipated that the remaining carriageway will be reopened soon.
The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances, but the death is not thought to be suspicious.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “If you were driving on the M25 between junction 6 and 7 or were on Whitehill Lane, Bletchingley, at the time and have any information or dashcam footage that could assist our investigation, please get in touch, quoting SYP-20240419-0635”
