Officers from Surrey Police were called at around 5:45pm. The motorway was closed in both directions between junction 6 and 7. The anticlockwise carriageway has since reopened and it is anticipated that the remaining carriageway will be reopened soon.

The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances, but the death is not thought to be suspicious.

Police are appealing for information after a man died falling off a bridge on the M25 on Friday (April 19).