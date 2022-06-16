Survey reveals how Sussex residents deal with noisy neighbours

According to the survey, 60% of people have had issues with neighbours causing grief which has then led to long-standing tensions.

While South East communities prefer to take the council or police route, many regions including London, South West, North West, West Midlands, Yorkshire and Wales would choose confrontation.

The North East and East Anglia voted for blowing waste into their neighbours garden and it was revealed that people in Northern Ireland prefer to bang on the walls or ceilings.

The survey found a wide-ranging set of results but it turns out that in the South East, people prefer to go down an official route rather than confront the culprits direct.

The survey showed that 48% of people consider confronting their neighbour directly.

28% would mess with deliveries or post, and 22% would see that going on to social media and posting negative comments might solve the situation.

The most common complaint about neighbours was revealed as being too noisy at unsociable hours.