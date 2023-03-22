Susie Moss, the widow of Goodwood and Motorsport racing legend Sir Stirling Moss has died aged 69.

Lady Susie Moss, née Paine, died this week aged 69 following a protracted period of ill health, barely three years after Sir Stirling passed aged 90.

But sister Tina, in an interview with the Daily Mail that Susie's death owed more to grief than to any clinical condition.

Tina said: “My beloved sister died of a broken heart.

'She never recovered after Stirling left us. Their marriage was the greatest love story I have ever known.”

Susie died three years after the passing of her husband Sir Stirling Moss at the age of 90.