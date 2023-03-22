Lady Susie Moss, née Paine, died this week aged 69 following a protracted period of ill health, barely three years after Sir Stirling passed aged 90.
But sister Tina, in an interview with the Daily Mail that Susie's death owed more to grief than to any clinical condition.
Tina said: “My beloved sister died of a broken heart.
'She never recovered after Stirling left us. Their marriage was the greatest love story I have ever known.”
Susie died three years after the passing of her husband Sir Stirling Moss at the age of 90.
Tributes flooded in following his death, including heartfelt words from Goodwood, where he raced in his heyday and had become part of the fixtures and fittings at events like FoS and Revival.
Sir Stirling is regarded as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time, despite never wining the World Championship.