Suspected stolen silverware found in pond and returned to Sussex police station

Sussex Police officers are trying to reunite this silverware with its owners in Sussex.
By Connor Gormley
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 15:30 BST

The items were found in a pond in Bordon, Hampshire on January 31 and, from there handed into Midhurst Police Station.

Police have released the following images and have asked anyone who recognises the silverware, or who knows to whom it belongs, to call 101 quoting serial 1154 of 31/01.

Do you recognise this stolen silverware?

1. Stolen silverware

Do you recognise this stolen silverware? Photo: Sussex Police

Do you recognise this stolen silverware?

2. Stolen Silverware

Do you recognise this stolen silverware? Photo: Connor Gormley

Do you recognise this stolen silverware?

3. Stolen Silverware

Do you recognise this stolen silverware? Photo: Connor Gormley

Do you recognise this stolen silverware?

4. Stolen Silverware

Do you recognise this stolen silverware? Photo: Connor Gormley

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page