Suspected stolen silverware found in pond and returned to Sussex police station

The items were found in a pond in Bordon, Hampshire on January 31 and, from there handed into Midhurst Police Station.
Police have released the following images and have asked anyone who recognises the silverware, or who knows to whom it belongs, to call 101 quoting serial 1154 of 31/01.
1. Stolen silverware
Do you recognise this stolen silverware? Photo: Sussex Police
