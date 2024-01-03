BREAKING

Sussex 21 year old singer songwriter Ines Rae appointed as Celebrity Ambassador for NHS England

Local singer songwriter Ines Rae Music who has recently been making waves on social media and has been made a Celebrity Ambassador for NHS England with her father.
By Ines RaeContributor
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 16:37 GMT
This has come about after she made several tiktok videos of her Dad pretending to be her and they struck a chord internationally racking up millions of views - ending up on LadBible and Newsweek. She also wrote a song about her father's experience of having a heart transplant which also went viral coming to the attention of the NHS and Khloe Kardashian :)

Having signed up as celebrity NHS ambassadors this month they are set to be the faces of the new organ donor campaign and also will be appearing on TV interviews supported by a widespread media campaign. Ines song "Someone's Else's Heart" about her dad is being released mid February 2024.

Ines has had popular success previously with a song on Emily in Paris and Love Island. She is approaching 100,000 followers on TikTok and has a loyal fan base for her music and personality which often include her dad aka Daddy Rae.

Ines Rae and Daddy RaeInes Rae and Daddy Rae
She was also recently asked to give out an award at the British Heart Foundation Heart Heroes red carpet award ceremony in London with Vernon Kaye, Pippa Middleton and S Club.

You can hear her music on Spotify and watch her videos and music on all social media platforms including TikTok and Instagram as @inesraemusic

