Sussex 21 year old singer songwriter Ines Rae appointed as Celebrity Ambassador for NHS England

Local singer songwriter Ines Rae Music who has recently been making waves on social media and has been made a Celebrity Ambassador for NHS England with her father.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This has come about after she made several tiktok videos of her Dad pretending to be her and they struck a chord internationally racking up millions of views - ending up on LadBible and Newsweek. She also wrote a song about her father's experience of having a heart transplant which also went viral coming to the attention of the NHS and Khloe Kardashian :)

Having signed up as celebrity NHS ambassadors this month they are set to be the faces of the new organ donor campaign and also will be appearing on TV interviews supported by a widespread media campaign. Ines song "Someone's Else's Heart" about her dad is being released mid February 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ines has had popular success previously with a song on Emily in Paris and Love Island. She is approaching 100,000 followers on TikTok and has a loyal fan base for her music and personality which often include her dad aka Daddy Rae.

Ines Rae and Daddy Rae

She was also recently asked to give out an award at the British Heart Foundation Heart Heroes red carpet award ceremony in London with Vernon Kaye, Pippa Middleton and S Club.