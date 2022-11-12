Sussex actress and Titanic star, Kate Winslet, donates £17K to mother struggling with high energy bills

The Titanic star, who lives in a village in Sussex, stepped in to help Carolynne Hunter, as reported by the BBC.

She donated £17,000 to the family’s Gofundme page and contacted the mother to wish her well.

So far more than £23,000 has been raised after Carolynne, from Scotland, set up the fundraising page this week.

Kate Winslet. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mum was warned by Clackmannanshire Council that her bill could hit the high sum next year, the BBC reported.

Her daughter Freya, 12, has severe cerebral palsy and relies on receiving oxygen for chronic breathing problems.

Carolynne said she was overwhelmed when the Titanic actress, who lives in West Sussex, intervened upon hearing their struggle reported on BBC Scotland.

Speaking to the BBC, Carolynne, 49, said: "Our journey as family has been very traumatic and I just feel done at this point in my life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I heard about the money I just burst into tears - I thought it wasn't even real. I'm still thinking is this real?"

It costs the family £6,500 a year to run the kit and heat the home, as reported by the BBC.

Although she works full-time on a moderate wage, Carolynne said she does not receive the same support as those on low incomes.

The family require help from NHS nurses and staff from self-directed support (SDS), the BBC reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the BBC, Carolynne said: "We're still freezing and we're not even at minus temperatures yet. I am nipping at the staff not to put the heating on unless it's necessary. The council have put solar panels up to help with blackouts but don't think it'll help with the bill."

Before the actress’s donation, Carolynne said her biggest worry was facing fuel poverty amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Speaking to the BBC, she said: "I didn't speak out to get donations but at the same time I have to make sure that Freya is OK.