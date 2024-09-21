Sussex adventurer sets new Guinness World Record for the highest altitude bike ride

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A British team of adventures has set a new Guinness World Record after cycling down a Himalayan mountain slope.

On Wednesday (September 18), British expedition leader Neil Laughton and Nepali Sirdar Nima Kanchha Sherpa reached the summit of Putha Huinchuli, a 7,246m peak in northwest Nepal, and set a new Guinness World Record for the highest altitude bike ride.

The pair rode their bikes at the summit, breaking the previous record of 7,211m set in 2009. The new record is awaiting verification by Guinness World Records.

Laughton from Henfield, West Sussex, said: "It was a tough challenge, but we’ve had an incredible adventure.

Neil Laughton from Henfield has set a new Guinness World Record after cycling down a Himalayan mountain slope. Picture contributed

“Climbing Putha Huinchuli without oxygen is categorically more difficult than climbing Mount Everest with oxygen."

During the journey, the team visited the Tenzing Norgay School in the remote village of Karakot, where the adventurers are fundraising to improve the school's internet access and IT systems as well as providing improved insulation, heating and furniture.

Prior to the ascent, Laughton said: "This is just the sort of adventure I enjoy. A big physical and mental challenge, travelling to a beautiful and remote location with close friends and also raising money for a very good cause.

"The people of Nepal have always treated us with incredible kindness. So when I saw the condition of its dilapidated school where 70 children were trying to learn in a freezing cold building with no insulation, proper flooring and very little furniture, I was appalled and felt moved to do something about it."

According to Laughton, training for the event was intense. “All members of the team have been working hard to prepare for this demanding expedition by hiking up the hills of the South Downs with our bikes and riding down again. We also all underwent an intensive programme of pre-altitude training in The Altitude Centre in London.

“The training involved 20 hours on an inclined treadmill, carrying the bike and wearing a mask that simulates high altitude by taking the oxygen levels down from 21 per cent to nine per cent.”

Laughton, 60, rode a Brompton folding bike while Nima, 45, used a traditional Cube mountain bike. They were accompanied to the summit by Da Rinzi Sherpa, who was part of the support team. The team carried their bikes from Dunai village, located at 2,000m, to the top of the mountain over several days of challenging terrain and conditions.

The 2024 British Highest Bike Ride team included Tim Maw, Craig Wiltshire, Meriel Davis, Paul Clarke, and Giles Fairmann. They all made it to 6,200m before Maw and Clarke reached a high point of 6,438m, but conditions forced them to turn back. Laughton and Nima Sherpa continued to the summit, carrying their bikes on their backs for the final push.

The expedition team was supported by six Sherpas, a chef, and 11 local porters. The ascent involved navigating unstable glacial moraine, steep snow slopes, and rock and ice avalanches. According to Laughton, the reduced oxygen levels at high altitude made the climb particularly difficult. During the climb, Laughton and Maw marked another milestone by playing a game of chess, adding another Guinness World Record to the expedition’s list.

The summit party left camp at 2:30am on September 18, navigating snowy conditions with the aid of head torches. After a 12.5-hour ascent, the group reached the summit and completed their record-breaking ride.

Nima Sherpas said: “I put together a strong team of support climbers for this special project and I am very grateful to Neil for giving me the opportunity of another Guinness World Record.”

Mr Visnu, headmaster of the Tenzing Norgay School in Kagkot said: “I am very grateful to Mr Laughton for his commitment to support the needs of our school, for the IT support (from ITHQ & Struto) and for all the fundraising from team members that will improve the learning conditions in our classrooms, provide lunches for our pupils and a caterer to make them.”

The team returns to the UK on September 25 and continues to raise funds for the Tenzing Norgay School. Donations can be made via JustGiving at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tim-maw.

Laughton already holds four Guinness World Records, one for the World’s Highest Dinner Party on Mount Everest as well as three involving record-breaking penny farthing rides.

His bestselling book detailing his these adventures and more: Adventureholic: Extraordinary Journeys on Seven Continents by Land, Sea and Air is now available to buy on Amazon.