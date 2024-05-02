The charity, located near Gatwick, has committed itself to helping breeds that are ‘notoriously difficult to re-home’.
Due to this, its kennels are home to lots of dogs who have sadly been subject to cruelty or neglect before arriving in the care of voluntary staff.
Could you give one of these pups the unconditional love they deserve?
The organisation asks all adopters to read the re-homing information carefully, especially its commitment which states all adopters should keep their dogs on leads in public places.
All information and photos come from Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue.
1. Hayley - four-year-old Greyhound
Hayley is an ex-racing Greyhound who loves nothing more than cuddles. Rescue Remedies describes her as a 'very sweet and calm dog' with a 'very gentle disposition'. She's more than happy to walk gently at your side while out and about on adventures. Photo: Rescue Remedies
2. Rudy - three-year-old Staffie cross
Rudy arrived at the rescue in 2021 and was rehomed soon after. However, he has now returned to the charity after his adopter's work situation changed and he was having to be left alone for hours. Rescue Remedies says he’s a sweet and friendly dog who loves cuddles. He is housetrained and clean in his kennel. Photo: Rescue Remedies
3. Lola - eight year old German Shepherd
Lola has a sad past, having been found with her deceased owner. Now in Rescue Remedies care, she is beginning to come out of her shell but still has some nervous tendencies. She requires a little reassurance occasionally and will stand close and touch your hand with her nose to comfort herself. She has been described as a 'lovely girl' who has many German Shepherd tendencies, including intelligence and friendliness. Photo: Rescue Remedies
4. BeauBeau - eight-year-old English Bull Terrier cross Whippet
BeauBeau wants to be your only pet at home, but she enjoys social walks with other dogs at the rescue. She walks well on a lead but prefers walks in quiet places where she won’t come across too many unknown dogs. The rescue said she doesn’t like cats but ignores squirrels. BeauBeau loves playing ball and enjoys all water activities, whether that’s paddling in the stream, lying in the pool, or playing with the hose. The rescue added: "She is very fond of apples too, so if you’re looking for an orcharding companion, BeauBeau could be the one!" Photo: Rescue Remedies