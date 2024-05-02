4 . BeauBeau - eight-year-old English Bull Terrier cross Whippet

BeauBeau wants to be your only pet at home, but she enjoys social walks with other dogs at the rescue. She walks well on a lead but prefers walks in quiet places where she won’t come across too many unknown dogs. The rescue said she doesn’t like cats but ignores squirrels. BeauBeau loves playing ball and enjoys all water activities, whether that’s paddling in the stream, lying in the pool, or playing with the hose. The rescue added: "She is very fond of apples too, so if you’re looking for an orcharding companion, BeauBeau could be the one!" Photo: Rescue Remedies