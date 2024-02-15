4 . Lola - eight year old German Shepherd

Lola has a sad past, having been found with her deceased owner. Now in Rescue Remedies care, she is beginning to come out of her shell but still has some nervous tendencies. She requires a little reassurance occasionally and will stand close and touch your hand with her nose to comfort herself. She has been described as a 'lovely girl' who has many German Shepherd tendencies, including intelligence and friendliness. Photo: Rescue Remedies