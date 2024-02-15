BREAKING

Sussex and Surrey dogs: 16 adorable dogs and puppies up for adoption need loving homes

Adorable crossbreeds are among the pups at Rescue Remedies looking for homes.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 15th Feb 2024, 08:04 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 08:17 GMT

The charity, located near Gatwick, has committed itself to helping breeds that are ‘notoriously difficult to re-home’.

Due to this, its kennels are home to lots of dogs who have sadly been subject to cruelty or neglect before arriving in the care of voluntary staff.

Could you give one of these pups the unconditional love they deserve?

The organisation asks all adopters to read the re-homing information carefully, especially its commitment which states all adopters should keep their dogs on leads in public places.

You can find out more about each dog below by taking a look at the charity’s website.

All information and photos come from Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue.

1. Kissy - six-month-old Staffie cross

Kissy has been described as 'a sweet and cuddly pup' who was reportedly rescued on welfare grounds. She is a fun and confident pup who enjoys the company of people and dogs alike. Photo: Rescue Remedies

2. Gavin - six-month-old crossbreed

Gavin is another young pup at the rescue. According to Rescue Remedies, Gavin is a very sweet and loving dog who is easy on the lead and a joy to walk. He is timid in his kennel, but he loves the company of other dogs as they give him confidence. Photo: Rescue Remedies

3. Rudy - three-year-old Staffie cross

Rudy arrived at the rescue in 2021 and was rehomed soon after. However, he has now returned to the charity after his adopter's work situation changed and he was having to be left alone for hours. Rescue Remedies says he’s a sweet and friendly dog who loves cuddles. He is housetrained and clean in his kennel. Photo: Rescue Remedies

4. Lola - eight year old German Shepherd

Lola has a sad past, having been found with her deceased owner. Now in Rescue Remedies care, she is beginning to come out of her shell but still has some nervous tendencies. She requires a little reassurance occasionally and will stand close and touch your hand with her nose to comfort herself. She has been described as a 'lovely girl' who has many German Shepherd tendencies, including intelligence and friendliness. Photo: Rescue Remedies

