Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In nationally published figures for January 2024, Sussex Police came in first place for answering phone calls – with a score of 95.7 per cent of 999 calls within ten seconds

Surrey Police answered almost 92.9 per cent of 999 calls within ten seconds, in line with the national target, making it the seventh best force in England and Wales. The force’s own figures for February show that figure rising to 97.8 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2023, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) assessed Surrey Police and shared the force’s view that that further improvement was required in its response to calls.

Sussex Police. Photo: National World stock image

Since the inspection took place, the force said ‘much change has been implemented’ with ‘significant investments’ made in technology, data, recruitment and training.

Deputy Chief Constable Nev Kemp QPM said: “We are absolutely determined to be here for everyone who needs us, especially at times when that need is at its greatest – when someone has called 999 because a situation could become violent, there’s immediate danger or police support is urgently required.

“These improvements mean that information from the public will be received and acted on more quickly to aid us in ensuring more vulnerable people are kept safe from harm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commissioner Lisa Townsend said: “I know from speaking to residents that being able to get hold of Surrey Police when you need them is absolutely vital.

“Unfortunately there were times last year when residents calling 999 and 101 were not always getting the service they deserved and this was a situation that urgently needed to be addressed.

“I know how frustrating it has been for some people trying to get through, particularly to the non-emergency 101 during busy times.

“I have spent a lot of time in our contact centre seeing how our call handlers deal with the varied and often challenging calls they receive and they do a phenomenal job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But staff shortages were putting an incredible strain on them and I know the Force have been working incredibly hard to improve the situation and the service our public receive.

“My office has been supporting them throughout that process so I am delighted to see that the answering times are the best they have ever been.

“That means that when our residents do need to contact Surrey Police, they are having their call answered quickly and efficiently.

“This has not been a quick fix – we have seen these improvements sustained over the last five months and with the measures now in place I am confident going forward that Surrey Police will maintain this level of service when responding to the public.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a campaign to recruit new 999 emergency call takers, the force welcomed new staff to its contact centre. If a job in frontline policing where you can make a difference appeals to you, submit an expression of interest to become a 999 emergency call taker here.

Major investment in a new telephone system has also contributed to improved performance.

DCC Kemp added: “I know the contact centre team whose hard work has brought about such swift improvements are determined to maintain the standards they have set, and, like all of us, to strive to deliver the best possible service for Surrey.