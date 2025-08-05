Sussex and Surrey Police officers and staff raise over £12,000 on long-distance charity cycle

Sussex and Surrey Police officers and staff have raised over £12,000 for Care of Police Survivors, a charity that supports the families of police men and women who died during their service.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the end of July, 16 dedicated officers and staff embarked on a poignant, long-distance cycle ride in honour of fallen colleagues.

The Sussex and Surrey chapter set off from Brighton Pier on Thursday, July 31, cycling over 230 miles through the South East before joining riders from across the UK for a memorial service at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, arriving on Sunday, August 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Police Unity Tour is a long-distance fundraising event that raises awareness and vital funds for Care of Police Survivors (COPS) – a charity that supports the families of police officers who have died in the line of duty.

Sussex and Surrey Police officers and staff have raised over £12,000 for Care of Police Survivors, a charity that supports the families of police men and women who died during their service. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Each rider on the Police Unity Tour wears a wristband in memory of a colleague.

This year, the team was led by Chief Constable Jo Shiner, who took part in the ride alongside colleagues from across both forces.

Chief Constable Jo Shiner said: “It was an honour and a privilege to lead our team on this incredibly meaningful journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Police Unity Tour is more than just a physical challenge – it’s a powerful act of remembrance.

“We ride to honour those we have lost, to support their families and to show that they are never forgotten”.

The other riders who took part this year were Mark Cullimore, Jack Bowry, Laurie Burrett, James Munden, Andy Bennett, Lee Holmes, Ricky Rousac, Simon Imbert, Andy Pope, Raff Cioffi, Andy Standing, Robin Rance, Simon Dobinson, Jon Smithers and Serge Hadfield.

They were aiming to raise over £8,000 to help Care of Police Survivors continue its invaluable work in helping families recover and rebuild their lives, after the loss of a loved one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of August 5, the team have smashed their target, with over £12,000 generously donated to the cause.

The team has received support from the Police Federation insurance scheme, which is funding ride essentials such as food, drink and logistics.

You can support the team by visiting their fundraising page.