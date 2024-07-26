The 240-mile cycle ride to the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire – as part of the UK Police Unity Tour – began in Brighton on Thursday (July 25).

A Sussex Police spokesperson explained: “This long-distance cycling event honours the police officers and staff who have lost their lives in the line of duty and serves as a poignant reminder of the bravery and selflessness with which our colleagues across the country undertake their duties.

"The riders made their first stop at Sussex Police HQ for a short memorial service, led by the force chaplain.

"Throughout the ride, they will be raising vital funds for the Care Of Police Survivors (COPS), a UK charity dedicated to helping rebuild the lives of families who have lost loved ones in relation to their duty.

"They have an ambitious fundraising target and with the help of donors, and partners Metfriendly and the National Police Healthcare Scheme, they are riding to ensure that families receive the support they need at the most difficult of times.”

The team behind the ‘Sussex and Surrey chapter’ of the UK Police Unity Tour said they were ‘blown away’ to have reached the target of £8,000 ‘before we've even put foot to pedal’.

A post on the JustGiving page added: “Thank you! We have therefore decided to aim higher and try to raise £10,000 for COPS. Please help us reach this incredible amount!”

To make a donation, and find out more, please visit www.justgiving.com/team/surreysussex.

