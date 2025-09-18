Sussex animal lovers are being urged to adopt former commercial egg-laying hens to prevent them from being sent to slaughter.

Nearly 600 hens will be sent off to retirement homes on Sunday, September 28 – but only if animal lovers come forward and register their interest by 4pm on Friday, September 26.

If homes aren’t found, the hens will be sent to slaughter, according to the British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT).

Toni Stevens, a local volunteer with the BHWT, has rehomed hens herself and said they ‘quickly become part of the family’.

Hens Atilla, Dolly, Billie and Matilda. Photo: BHTW

“Hens have the biggest personalities,” she said.

"They are wonderfully curious and entertaining. You can easily lose hours just watching and interacting with them.

“Treated with kindness, they soon become part of the family , often happy to have a cuddle, or perch on your knee for a snooze. They still lay the occasional egg, but more than anything they just bring a little bit of joy.

"And they make great pets.”

Pet dog and hen sharing a bed. Photo: BHTW

The BHWT said anyone looking to adopt simply needs to offer these hens security, food and water and a little bit of TLC.

Gaynor Davies, head of welfare and operations at the BHWT, said: “Our hens are so deserving of a second chance which is why we’ve sent over one million off to new homes since 2005.

"If you’re in Sussex and fancy offering a home to some hardworking hens – who will continue popping out the occasional egg – please get in touch as soon as you can.”

The BHWT is holding rehoming events in both Worthing and Ringmer on Sunday, September 28.

To enquire about adoption, visit: www.bhwt.org.uk/hen-adoption, and click ‘adopt’ next to the location nearest to you.

Alternatively, call the BHWT Rehoming Team on 01884 860084.