The foster-based animal rescue set up the ‘food bank for pets’ in response to being ‘inundated’ with people needing to give up their beloved animals due to rising costs.
Struggling pet owners can request the items they need in order to care for their pets, including food, bowls, bedding, flea and worm treatment, leads and harnesses.
Volunteers will then source and deliver these necessities across the county.
Hannah Carter, one of the rescue’s founders and directors, said: "Founded by the team at Paws And Whiskers Sussex Dog and Cat Rescue, our aim is to keep as many pets in their homes as possible and prevent them from ending up in rescue centres, or worse - booked in for euthanasia.
“Like many other rescues we've been overwhelmed by heartbreaking stories of pets being given up or put to sleep due to the increasing cost of their care.
"Some families are simply suffering in silence.
"We aim to provide as much support as we can with no judgement to owners in the hope of keeping loved pets in their rightful homes."
The pantry can be accessed by anyone all over the county, and has donation points situated from East Preston to St Leonards.
The organisation is also looking for more volunteers to help out, either as donation points or delivery drivers.
To apply for support, or to sign up as a volunteer, visit the Paws and Whiskers Sussex Facebook page or complete a form.