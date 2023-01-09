Paws and Whiskers Sussex has introduced a pet pantry for owners struggling with the cost of living crisis.

The foster-based animal rescue set up the ‘food bank for pets’ in response to being ‘inundated’ with people needing to give up their beloved animals due to rising costs.

Struggling pet owners can request the items they need in order to care for their pets, including food, bowls, bedding, flea and worm treatment, leads and harnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers will then source and deliver these necessities across the county.

Paws and Whiskers Sussex has introduced a pet pantry for owners struggling with the cost of living crisis. Pic: Founder and director Hannah Carter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Carter, one of the rescue’s founders and directors, said: "Founded by the team at Paws And Whiskers Sussex Dog and Cat Rescue, our aim is to keep as many pets in their homes as possible and prevent them from ending up in rescue centres, or worse - booked in for euthanasia.

“Like many other rescues we've been overwhelmed by heartbreaking stories of pets being given up or put to sleep due to the increasing cost of their care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some families are simply suffering in silence.

"We aim to provide as much support as we can with no judgement to owners in the hope of keeping loved pets in their rightful homes."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucia Harvey, founder and director at Paws and Whiskers Sussex.

The pantry can be accessed by anyone all over the county, and has donation points situated from East Preston to St Leonards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisation is also looking for more volunteers to help out, either as donation points or delivery drivers.

To apply for support, or to sign up as a volunteer, visit the Paws and Whiskers Sussex Facebook page or complete a form.

Advertisement Hide Ad