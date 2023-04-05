Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex animal rescues: Don't miss our exclusive behind the scenes video at Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare

We were lucky enough to get a look behind the scenes at an animal rescue in East Sussex – check out our video to see what we found.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:57 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 16:58 BST

We took a look around Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare near Lewes in East Sussex, which helps more than 1,000 animals every single year.

Here, we met a huge variety of animals, including dogs, goats and horses, who are all up for adoption.

We also spoke to some of the team members that care for these animals, who told us all about the charity’s history, and its day-to-day operations – including just how much money it takes to run the rescue. (Hint: it’s four figures… per day!)

We took a look around Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare near Lewes in East Sussex, which helps more than 1,000 animals every single year.
We took a look around Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare near Lewes in East Sussex, which helps more than 1,000 animals every single year.

The team also told us about the biggest problems currently facing the rescue, and how this is affecting the animals.

To see all of this, and to find out much more about the animal rescue charity, make sure you watch our video behind the scenes at Raystede.

