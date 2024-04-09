Sussex animal sanctuary in desperate search for new residence amid flooding

Lotus Lamb and Sheep Sanctuary, in Woodmancote, is home to more than a hundred rescued farm animals.

Many of the residents have been rescued from dire circumstances, including Dolly the sheep who was left with 'life-altering' injuries from a dog attack, and Samson the lamb who was rescued on Easter Sunday after being ‘left to die’ on a farm.

Sadly, these animals are now at risk of losing their home due to constant flooding of the sanctuary’s current premises.

Owner Hayley Hubbard said: “We moved to the place we currently rent in May 2023. We started with only 56 sheep and now have over 120, plus 11 pigs, a donkey, a Shetland pony and two horses.

“At first it was perfect, the pigs had the run of the deer park on the land. However, at Christmas, the land owner decided to move them into a smaller wetter field.

“That field has become awful. The poor pigs have very little dry space and their beds are getting wet constantly so it’s an uphill battle trying to dry them out and keep them warm. The land where the sheep are is very wet and this is also becoming a problem.

“With so many animals, it is going to be really hard to find somewhere we can relocate so they all stay together. We do not want to have to rehome any of our babies, that we not only absolutely adore, but have now all settled with us and each-other and are comfortable and happy in their new homes.

"But this is a very real possibility of what might have to happen.”

As a result, the sanctuary has launched a fundraiser so members of the public can help to secure a new premises. To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-rehome-our-sanctuary.

Hayley is also hoping to hear from anyone with land available to donate, or from investors who could club together to buy land for the sanctuary.

If you can help, email Hayley at: [email protected] or call at: 07832 120199.

For more information about the sanctuary, visit: www.lotuslambandsheepsanctuary.com.

1 . Sussex animal sanctuary in 'desperate' search for new residence Animals at the sanctuary Photo: Lotus Lamb and Sheep Sanctuary

2 . Sussex animal sanctuary in 'desperate' search for new residence Animals at the sanctuary Photo: Lotus Lamb and Sheep Sanctuary

3 . Sussex animal sanctuary in 'desperate' search for new residence Animals at the sanctuary Photo: Lotus Lamb and Sheep Sanctuary

4 . Sussex animal sanctuary in 'desperate' search for new residence Animals at the sanctuary Photo: Lotus Lamb and Sheep Sanctuary