East Sussex College, in collaboration with Wakehurst, is set to launch the Spring into Community Art Competition on Monday, April 1.

Organisers said the contest is a celebration of ‘the connections between nature, community and the season of spring’.

A spokesperson said: “Artists of all ages are warmly invited to explore and express their bond with the natural world, their community, and the spirit of spring through various artistic mediums. Whether it’s painting, drawing, photography, linocut, collage, print, or any other 2D artwork, participants are encouraged to convey their heartfelt sentiments about this inspiring theme.”

They added: “This competition not only offers a platform for artistic expression but also fosters a deeper appreciation for nature, community, and the vibrant essence of spring. Join us in embracing creativity and connecting with the beauty that surrounds us.”

Organisers said artworks should fall within the dimensions of A4 (210 × 297mm) and A2 (420 × 594mm). The competition is open to entries from individuals in three distinct age categories: ages five to 15, 16 to 35 and 36-plus.

People can submit their artwork online using this link.

The prizes for winners include complimentary entry passes to Wakehurst, train tickets to London, and the exclusive opportunity to showcase their piece at Wakehurst and in train station waiting rooms across Sussex.