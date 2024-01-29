Sussex athlete's attempt to become first man to run full length of Africa continues after visa issue resolved

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Russell ‘Russ’ Cook, 26, had planned to run the equivalent of 360 marathons in 240 days – 31 miles (50km) every day, with no rest days.

The extreme challenge began on April 22 at the most southerly point in South Africa. He aimed to finish at the most northerly point in Tunisia – the 16th country – to raises money for both The Running Charity and Water Aid.

Russ – known as the ‘Hardest Geezer – has gone viral on social media, amassing more than 800,000 followers on Twitter and Instagram. The Worthing man is also documenting the epic challenge on YouTube. He is also the face of a new TikTok advertisement hitting television screens.

After visa complications, the 26-year-old revealed the challenge was under threat.

In post on X on Tuesday, January 23, when Russ wrote: “We have a bit of a problem. We haven’t been able to get visas for Algeria, and if we don’t get them, then it’s game over for project Africa.

"I’ve been running now for 278 days, covered nearly 12,000km through 13 countries and raised over £140k for charity in my attempt to become the first person ever to run the entire length of Africa.

"But right now all of that is totally hanging on whether we can get permission from Algeria to let us cross in through this border with Mauritania.

“This is the only option we have left so, Algeria, if you’re listening, please reach out to me.

“It would be an absolute privilege to visit your beautiful country.”

The Embassy of Algeria in UK replied to Russ on Sunday (January 28).

A spokesperson said: “Please submit your visa application from where you are located. Our missions will grant you a courtesy visa on the spot.

"You can submit your application either to our Embassies in Bamako, Dakar or Nouakchott or to our Consulate in Nouadhibou (Mauritania).

"You will get a multi-entry visa to allow you to cross Algeria through the province of Tindouf in order to pursue your charitable mission. Welcome to Algeria and good luck!”

Russ has previously been advised to avoid travelling through Algeria by the UK Foreign Office over safety concerns.

After the visa was approved, Russ wrote: “Massive thank you to all involved. Can’t wait to visit Algeria.”

The visa issue was the latest challenge for Russ and his team, after the group was robbed at gunpoint in Angola. That setback saw the group lose cameras, phones, cash and passport, having to drive back to Namibia to replace the material.