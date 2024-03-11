Sussex bakers impress at this year's British Pie Awards
Now in its 16th year, the British Pie Awards celebrate the Great British tradition of pie making – celebrating the innovators and recognising those keeping traditional methods alive.
Some 900 pies were entered in this year’s competition, across 24 different categories, including vegan and gluten free pies and – in a new addition for this year – the Fusion Pie class.
The entries were tested by 140 judges, including Mark Flanagan, the Royal (King’s) Chef, Jonathan Agnew (Aggers) Cricket Commentator and butchers, bakers, food writers from all over the world.
Dr Matthew O’Callaghan Chairman of the Awards said" This is a great celebration of the nation’s favourite food. There were some outstanding pies entered from the Tip of Scotland to the Toe of England.
These included a tasty Wagyu Beef & Ale pie and a sweet White Chocolate, Pear & Creme Brulee concoction.”
This year’s Supreme Champion went to a Minted Wensleydale Lamb and Potato Pie made by Middleton-In-Teesdale Fish & Chip Shop Ltd, Castle Barnard, County Durham.
But Sussex wasn’t to be outdone, with pie-makers from all over the region impressive at this year’s awards. Albion Pies, based in Hastings were up for an award, alongside Midhurst company Mud Pies, but it was Bognor Regis and Chichester-based company Turner’s Pies that made the biggest splash.
Having won the Supreme Champion Award twice previously, Turner’s Pies took home first place in three categories this year: The Desert Pie, the Meat and Potato Pie and the Vegan Pie.