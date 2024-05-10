Sussex band toploader proud to support KSS urgent appeal to buy air ambulance helicopter
and live on Freeview channel 276
The band, which formed in Eastbourne Sussex in the late nineties and went on to achieve world-wide success, has previously helped to raise awareness of the charity’s lifesaving work and this week visited its Redhill Aerodrome to put their name to the Buy it for Life appeal. As part of the appeal, supporters donating £100 or more have the chance to have their name on the helicopter, meaning they will be a part of every mission.
Rob Green, toploader drummer, met crew members and enjoyed a tour of the helicopter which the charity needs to buy, instead of lease, in order to secure the future of its service and save around half a million pounds a year. This will enable KSS to fly for longer, reach more patients and save more lives. The cost saving will also enable the future development of the charity's ability to fly in more challenging weather conditions as well as grow their Patient and Family Aftercare Service and introduce more community prevention and education activities.
Rob Green said: “As a band toploader are very proud to be supporting the KSS appeal to help buy their air ambulance. It’s a great privilege for us to join the many thousands of people donating towards the purchase of the air ambulance and to have our name alongside other supporters on the helicopter, which is such a lifeline for the people of Kent, Surrey and Sussex.
“Having met the team at KSS I know what an incredible group of people they are. None of us know when we may need them, but to know they’re there offers great peace of mind.”
David Welch, Chief Executive of KSS, said: “We’re really excited that toploader are supporting our appeal and are incredibly grateful for their ongoing support. Having their name on our helicopter is a great boost to our appeal. We hope that it will inspire many others to also donate and add their own name, name of a group, team or business, or in memory of a loved one, on our helicopter. This very special and unique way of supporting our appeal will help us to raise the final vital funds we need to buy our air ambulance so that we can save even more lives.”