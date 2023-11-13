Sussex-based Mini First Aid Franchisee wins award in the 2023 BFA HSBC British Franchise Awards

Polegate-based Jen Fisher, the owner of a Mini First Aid franchise has won the ‘Lifestyle’ Franchisee of the Year Award at the 2023 BFA HSBC British Franchise Awards.

Founded in 1977 and with a strapline of ‘Discover Your Tomorrow’ the BFA (British Franchise Association), is the hub of franchising in the UK. The association strives to brighten people’s futures by showcasing the opportunities for businesses and individuals to transform their lives through franchising, whilst also providing an educational space and accreditations, governed by their high standards and a code of ethics.

The awards, often referred to as the ‘Oscars of franchising’ were held at The Vox Conference Centre in Birmingham on 9th November 2023.

Mini First aid founder Kate Ball appeared on Dragon’s Den in 2021 and received funding from Dragon Sara Davies MBE who continues to champion the business to this day. In less than ten years the franchise has grown to become the leading provider of first aid classes to parents, carers and children with over 70 franchisees like Jen, training approximately 1,000 families a week in basic lifesaving first aid.

Jen Fisher, owner of Mini First Aid (Sussex) receives her award from Pip Wilkins and Gillian Morris

Jen, who bought her Mini First Aid Sussex franchise in 2020 was previously in social work, a shared lives officer, supporting a supported accommodation scheme for disabled adults. Since 2020 she has been delivering a range of first aid classes for adults and children across Sussex.

Commenting on her wins Jen said: “When I bought my Mini First Aid Franchise, I had high hopes for where it would take me, but I never could have imagined winning this award. It means the world to me and my Mini First Aid Sussex team whose support and passion has shined through as well as the support of the whole Mini First Aid family.”

Pip Wilkins, Chief Executive of the BFA said: “Our huge congratulations to Jen, on this tremendous win. We had some fantastic franchisee entries this year but hers really stood out from the crowd. We would like to thank Jen for being such a great franchisee and for representing the very best in franchising.”

