Sussex beach ranked the most popular in the UK on Instagram and TikTok

The most popular UK beaches on Instagram and TikTok have been revealed in a new study and a seafront in Sussex has come out on top.
By Jacob Panons
Published 14th Aug 2023, 08:31 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 08:33 BST

Brighton beach ranks first in the study from luggage storage company Bounce with 1,004,649 hashtags and more than 83 million TikTok views.

The company compiled a list of the UK’s most popular beaches according to social media by analysing the number of Instagram posts mentioning the site and the amount of TikTok views the location attracts.

A spokesperson from the study said: “Brighton Beach dominates when it comes to social media popularity. The southern beach destination has inspired over a million Instagram posts showing the area’s traditional pubs, pebble beach, and sea fishing scene.”

Brighton Beach (Photo by Jon Rigby)Brighton Beach (Photo by Jon Rigby)
Scarborough beach has been ranked second with 176,976 Instagram posts.

Brighton beach also dominated with TikTok views.

The spokesperson added: “TikTok videos of Brighton beach showcase the area’s diverse culinary scene where travelers can visit a range of eateries and bars while visiting the waterfront.”

