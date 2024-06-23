An article in the Daily Express has listed the top 10 beaches in the country.
The data comes from a study which considered factors including: the number of restaurants, the number of things to do, Airbnb pricing per week, beach review scores, and average summer temperatures.
Lifestyle reporter Melanie Kaydan writes: “Summer is finally here, and even if you’re not going abroad this year, there’s always time for a short staycation in the UK.
“Whether you’re looking to relax at a seaside resort or explore the numerous hiking trails with breathtaking views dotted around the coastline, there’s a getaway for you.”
See which beaches have made the list below – one even took first place.
A grand total of four Sussex beaches have been named amongst the best in the country in a list published by a national newspaper.Photo: Eddie Mitchell
2. Worthing
Worthing placed at number 9. Here's what the Daily Express said: "Worthing is a large seaside town in West Sussex, located on the southern coast of England. It is known for its charming seafront, cultural heritage dating back to the Bronze Age and the famous Highdown Gardens, which offer stunning views over the town and the English Channel.Photo: Staff
3. Eastbourne
Eastbourne places at number 8. The Daily Express said: "Eastbourne is a large town and seaside resort located in East Sussex, on the south coast of England. Eastbourne offers a blend of natural beauty and modern amenities, with Beachy Head, a chalk headland with scenic walking trails, being one of the main landmarks."Photo: staff
4. Hastings
Hastings placed at number 5. Here's what the Daily Express said: "Hastings is a historic town and borough located on the south coast of England, in East Sussex, that boasts a rich history and stunning setting by the English Channel. The town gained significant historical importance due to the Battle of Hastings in 1066, where William the Conqueror defeated King Harold II, leading to the Norman conquest of England."Photo: Kevin Boorman