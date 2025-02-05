Sussex becoming a priority for devolution could mean more powers and investment, council says

The government has agreed to make East and West Sussex priority targets for devolution – which could mean more powers and investment, according to West Sussex County Council.

The news comes after an expression of interest by the leaders of West Sussex County Council, Brighton and Hove City Council and East Sussex County Council, and, following the government’s approval, ministers have approved plans to create a mayoral authority for the region.

This will consist of an elected mayor and two members of each constituent authority, with strategic powers for transport, public safety, health, environment and climate change, as well as housing, economic growth, skills and jobs.

The County Council says that, as well as unlocking powers and potential investment for the region, the plans would give ‘the people of Sussex a stronger voice in how national decisions affect them and enable more decisions to be taken locally.’

The government is now set to deliver a consultation on the plans, designed to seek the views of people and organisations from across Sussex. It follows the government’s white paper on English Devolution, published in December, which outlined its aim to bring more decision-making down from Westminster to local communities.

Cllr Paul Marshall, Leader of West Sussex County Council, said: “This is fantastic news for the whole of Sussex and West Sussex in particular. A mayoral authority will give our communities greater influence in the big decisions that affect the region, such as our highways, housing, and economic growth, plus much-needed long-term financial stability.

"I’m pleased the government has accepted us on to its priority programme, meaning we can unlock these benefits sooner rather than later. There is much to do, but please be assured we will continue our focus on delivering essential services and putting the needs of our residents first.”

Cllr Keith Glazier, Leader of East Sussex County Council said: “I believe this is excellent news for the people of Sussex because it’s an opportunity for more decisions to be made locally and for greater investment here. I’m pleased the government has recognised our potential to prosper and develop together.”

Cllr Bella Sankey, Leader of Brighton & Hove City Council, added: “This is an historic and exciting moment for our region. I am optimistic and ambitious about devolution because of the direct benefits I know it will bring to all communities in Sussex.

"It will mean that more money is directly invested in our area and that better transport, affordable housing and skills and job creation can be accelerated. I’m looking forward to meeting with residents, businesses and partners to ensure that all of our communities have the opportunity to shape the future.”

If plans go through, local councils across Sussex would work closely with the mayoral strategic authority while continuing to deliver day-to-day services. Alongside devolution, the government is also asking for proposals for unitary councils in all parts Sussex, moving away from the two-tier model of county and district where they exist.

As of right now, however, the county council has confirmed there are no immediate changes to the operation of local authorities in Sussex, or the services they provide.