Steam hauled by an LMS Black 5 locomotive, the Sussex Belle journeyed through the Weald countryside to the coast.

Starting in London Victoria, the Sussex Belle journeyed along the main line towards Brighton, passing through East Croydon, Redhill, Gatwick Airport, Three Bridges and Haywards Heath.

It left the Brighton line at Keymer Junction, just after Wivesfield, and headed south-eastwards through Cooksbridge to Lewes, before joining the East Coastway Line that runs from Brighton to Eastbourne, Hastings and Ashford.

The train stopped in Eastbourne for about 90 minutes to be serviced, allowing passengers to alight and explore the Sunshine Coast.

It was then diesel-hauled out of Eastbourne, travelling through Normans Bay, Cooden Beach, and Bexhill to Hastings where it reversed its direction of travel. The Sussex Belle then headed north through Crowhurst and Battle, passing through Mountfield Tunnel, before returning to London.

The historic train delighted onlookers who gathered on station platforms in several spots across Mid and East Sussex eagerly waiting to snap a photo.

Most excited of all, in Eastbourne, were children Robin Liles, Cillian Gilbert-Nash, Lillirose Gilbert-Nash and Rupert Boniface-Hall, who all waited patiently for an up-close look of the train.

1 . Sussex Belle steams into Eastbourne - in pictures The Sussex Belle in Eastbourne Photo: Staff

2 . Sussex Belle steams into Eastbourne - in pictures Rachel and Robin Liles Photo: Staff

3 . Sussex Belle steams into Eastbourne - in pictures Cillian Gilbert-Nash, Lillirose Gilbert-Nash and Rupert Boniface-Hall Photo: Staff