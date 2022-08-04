Sussex BMX rider represents Britain in World Championships

Sussex BMX rider Poppy Bishop represented Great Britain at the World BMX Championships in France last week.

Thursday, 4th August 2022, 4:14 pm

And eight-year-old Poppy, from Crawley Down, finished in third place.

She raced against 67 other girls from Spain, France, Holland and America, as well as Britain.

Poppy’s latest win comes after she scooped the national title and clinched number four spot in Europe.

BMX rider Poppy Bishop has notched up another major win

Last year Poppy was crowned British number two in the Under 8 girls category of the British BMX Championships.

And her sister Holly, in only her first proper year of competing at the age of six, was crowned British Champion Under 6 girls.

Poppy started riding when she was just two years old and now trains regularly with her sister.

The girls’ parents – mum Kate, a police officer in the Met, and dad Tim, a fire officer in the London Fire Service – ferry the girls twice a week for their training sessions.

