It may be two months away from November 5 with glorious sunny weather but the Sussex bonfire season gets underway

Robertsbridge Bonfire 2022. Photo by Andrew Clifton

The season launched on Saturday at Uckfield and firework displays and processions of flaming torches can be seen somewhere in the county every Saturday from now until the end of November.

There are 45 bonfire societies in Sussex with Lewes at the hub. Lewes has a long and illustrious history of upholding the Sussex bonfire tradition, with seven separate societies based in the one town.

Battle has one of the oldest bonfire traditions in Sussex, going back to 1646. Towns like Hastings, Eastbourne and Rye all have big bonfire events and there are more events taking place in smaller villages across the county.

The next bonfire event takes place at Crowborough on Saturday September 9 and is followed by Mayfield on Saturday September 16 and Burgess Hill Bonfire is on September 30. Rotherfield and Mark Cross Bonfire and Eastbourne Bonfire is on Saturday October 7, as is Northiam Bonfire.

Hastings Bonfire is on Saturday October 14, as is Heathfield Bonfire. Seaford Bonfire is on Saturday October 21, as is Hailsham Bonfire. Ewhurst and Staplecross Bonfire is on October 28, as is Newick Bonfire. Battle Bonfire takes place on Saturday November 4 and bonfire celebrations in Lewes also take place on Saturday 4. The Lewes celebrations are always on November 5, except when the 5th falls on a Sunday, as this year. Then they are on the Saturday.