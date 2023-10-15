Sussex Bonfire society uses effigy to highlight pot-hole problem
Hastings Bonfire Society created a cartoon style effigy to being attention to the poor state of the roads in Sussex when it held its celebrations on Saturday night.
The effigy depicted two cartoon style striped road cones holding up a road closed sign. It also feature a damaged car wheel and the Sussex crest with road cones under the martlet symbols. alongside the words ‘Sussex Pothole County’.
Bonfire societies across the county often use eye-catching effigies to reflect controversial situations. The Hastings effigy was displayed on the beach before being blown up as a highlight to the Society’s huge bonfire and display. Societies and drumming groups from across the county were in Hastings to join a long torch-lit procession through the streets of the town.