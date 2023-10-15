BREAKING
Sussex Bonfire society uses effigy to highlight pot-hole problem

Hastings Bonfire Society created a cartoon style effigy to being attention to the poor state of the roads in Sussex when it held its celebrations on Saturday night.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 15th Oct 2023, 11:59 BST
The Hastings bonfire effigy. Picture by Kevin BoormanThe Hastings bonfire effigy. Picture by Kevin Boorman
The Hastings bonfire effigy. Picture by Kevin Boorman

The effigy depicted two cartoon style striped road cones holding up a road closed sign. It also feature a damaged car wheel and the Sussex crest with road cones under the martlet symbols. alongside the words ‘Sussex Pothole County’.

Bonfire societies across the county often use eye-catching effigies to reflect controversial situations. The Hastings effigy was displayed on the beach before being blown up as a highlight to the Society’s huge bonfire and display. Societies and drumming groups from across the county were in Hastings to join a long torch-lit procession through the streets of the town.

