The effigy depicted two cartoon style striped road cones holding up a road closed sign. It also feature a damaged car wheel and the Sussex crest with road cones under the martlet symbols. alongside the words ‘Sussex Pothole County’.

Bonfire societies across the county often use eye-catching effigies to reflect controversial situations. The Hastings effigy was displayed on the beach before being blown up as a highlight to the Society’s huge bonfire and display. Societies and drumming groups from across the county were in Hastings to join a long torch-lit procession through the streets of the town.