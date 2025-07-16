Sussex-born teacher to cycle the length of Japan for charity
He is raise money for the Russell Martin Foundation, a Sussex-based charity that supports vulnerable children through sport, mentoring and education. Harry used to work for The Russell Martin Foundation in the Worthing, Chichester and Brighton sites
The ambitious journey, named "Tour de Nippon", will take Harry from Cape Sata in the south to Cape Sōya in the north, averaging 100km per day.
Harry, who has taught in the UK, Australia and Japan, previously worked for the Russell Martin Foundation as a coach and mentor.
“I’ve seen first-hand the positive impact they have on children’s mental health and confidence. I want to give something back — and show what’s possible when young people believe in themselves,” he says.
The Foundation supports children across Sussex who face barriers in mainstream education, often due to trauma, emotional needs or learning challenges.
Supporters can follow the journey on Instagram at @tourdenippon or donate at: GoFundMe – Tour de Nippon
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.