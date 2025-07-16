Sussex-born teacher to cycle the length of Japan for charity

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean

Editor/Content editor/Columnist

Published 16th Jul 2025, 10:49 BST
Brighton-born teacher Harry Bradford is set to cycle the entire length of Japan this September – over 3,000 kilometres in just 30 days

He is raise money for the Russell Martin Foundation, a Sussex-based charity that supports vulnerable children through sport, mentoring and education. Harry used to work for The Russell Martin Foundation in the Worthing, Chichester and Brighton sites

The ambitious journey, named "Tour de Nippon", will take Harry from Cape Sata in the south to Cape Sōya in the north, averaging 100km per day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harry, who has taught in the UK, Australia and Japan, previously worked for the Russell Martin Foundation as a coach and mentor.

Harry Bradford is going to cycle the length of Japanplaceholder image
Harry Bradford is going to cycle the length of Japan

“I’ve seen first-hand the positive impact they have on children’s mental health and confidence. I want to give something back — and show what’s possible when young people believe in themselves,” he says.

The Foundation supports children across Sussex who face barriers in mainstream education, often due to trauma, emotional needs or learning challenges.

Supporters can follow the journey on Instagram at @tourdenippon or donate at: GoFundMe – Tour de Nippon

Related topics:Russell Martin FoundationSussexBrightonJapanChichester

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice