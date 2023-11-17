Sussex boy organises charity football match for Epilepsy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dexter Hinshelwood is a young boy with epilepsy from West Sussex, who’s decided to organise something special.

On Sunday, December 3 at Great Ballard School, Eartham, there’ll be a charity football match from 2pm to 5pm. In the event details, Dexter spoke about his experience of the condition.

He said: “For most of my life I’ve experienced seizures. They made me feel different, which I didn’t like. My consultant thinks I have grown out of my seizures, but some children never do. I would like to use my passion for football to raise money to help them."

Dexter has organised a great fixture for charity.

Paul Hinshelwood, Dexter’s dad said: “In most cases, the seizures should only last a few minutes, unfortunately, Dexter's were quite severe. Dexter came up with the possibility of putting on a game for charity after we spoke to him one night about the fact that some children don’t ever grow out of their seizures.”

Due to the epilepsy, Dexter wasn’t able to be as social and go out to sleepovers. Paul Hinshelwood added: "We sheltered him when he was younger and had to keep him away from sleepovers and going to play groups because we were worried. Dexter seems to be on the other side of all that now.”

Dexter is a Manchester United fan and his favourite player at the moment is centre-back Lisandro Martinez.

The football match will feature players such as Brighton and Hove Albion legend Guy Butters and player-manager for Worthing United Gary Elphick.