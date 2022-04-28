Sussex brewery team up with comedians for craft beer, gin and comedy event

Brolly Brewing, in Wisborough Green partnered with talent-spotting comedy brand, The Smirk Experience, to put on a night of stand-up comedy and local craft beer and gin in the centre of Horsham this May.

The event is set to go ahead on Saturday, May 7, in the picturesque St Mary’s Barn in The Causeway, Horsham.

Brolly Brewing, along with Sam Carrington of The Smirk Experience, will be welcoming three talented comedians to the stage for a night of hilarious stand-up comedy.

You can find out more about the exciting event by visiting www.brollybrewing.co.uk

This event is a first for the award-winning brewery and, after the success of their pop-up music gig with musicians Thomas Holder and Eleanor Baker earlier this year, they are excited to combine their craft with another of ‘The Arts’ at this local Horsham based event.

Brook Saunders, director of the award-winning Sussex brewery says: “Live arts have certainly suffered over the past two years during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are thrilled to provide a platform for these three awesome comedians to showcase their talent to a great local crowd.”

The comedy line-up will include James Dowdeswell, beer fanatic who grew up in a pub and authored a book named ‘The Pub Manifesto: A Comedian Stands up for Pubs’; Charmain Hughes, who studied clowning under Philippe Gaulier and Theatre de Complicite and was nominated Best Comedy Show at the Buxton Fringe in 2016; and Phil Kay, a hilarious Scotsman who, according to The Times 'has been doing storytelling in his stand-up since before it was recognised as a sub-genre of the current scene'.

Tickets to this Smirk x Brolly Comedy Night cost £10 per person.

The doors will open at 7pm, with the first act performing at 8pm. Tickets should be purchased in advance on the Brolly Brewing website to avoid disappointment.