Sussex campsite achieves triple awards at Beautiful South Awards

Operations Manager Michaela Rozborilova and Managing Director Simon Green receiving their award for "Campsite of the Year" Photo: Nick Williams SUS-220427-111343001

This is the first time since 2019 that the awards returned to a live event.

The awards are organised by Tourism South East / Visit Britain, the UK’s leading national tourism organisation responsible for both setting the UK’s accommodation standards and promoting the hospitality industry in the UK and abroad. They recognise excellence across the UK’s tourism industry and are judged on a wide range of criteria from the quality of facilities and customer service, to impact on the environment, accessibility and inclusivity.

The farm won the Gold Award for the “Campsite of the Year” for the third year running, a second Gold Award for “Access & Inclusivity” and also the Silver Award for “Responsible, Ethical & Sustainable Tourism”.

The Stubcroft Team with their three awards. Photo: Nick Williams SUS-220427-111354001

Managing Director Simon Green said “The past two years have been difficult for the UK’s Hospitality industry and we are pleased and honoured to win these awards under such circumstances, it has exceeded our wildest expectations.

“I hope these awards will act as a beacon for tourism in the UK and encourage people to support its recovery in the forthcoming year as things, hopefully, return to normal.

“We would like to thank all our staff and customers for making this possible.

“It is a rare and unusual occurrence to achieve awards in three separate categories including two Gold awards but is nice to know that the hospitality industry is not just focussing on quality awards but is also recognising the importance of Accessibility and Inclusivity to ensure everyone has the chance to enjoy a relaxing holiday break and also promoting Sustainable and Ethical Tourism to help protect the environment and strengthen local communities.

“It shows that it’s possible for a family business to compete with large, long established and well financed national tourist attractions.