Chailey Heritage Foundation is asking people for one last push to help it reach its 2022 fund raising target before it closes on Tuesday December 6.

Tristan on his trike

Tristan is an active 10-year-old with physical disabilities and complex medical needs. He lives on site at Chailey Heritage Foundation and being able to exercise with the support of a specialised trike or walker gives him 'an emotional lift' each day.

Exercise is so important for children like Tristan who have to spend a lot of time in their wheelchairs.

Teacher Helen Springall said: "It is absolutely vital for young people like Tristan that he is able to be active and go out in the fresh air. It is an essential part in his learning and daily life, he is very energetic, and it is really important for his mental wellbeing.

“When Tristan first came to Chailey, he wasn’t walking any distance in his walker. He will now regularly walk up to school and he’ll be in his walker all day for all purposeful journeys.

"When Tristan has been out on his trike he’ll come back refreshed, calm and very alert and because he had that physical exercise he can then focus more on his learning. Tristan is now moving towards some supported independent walking and can now walk 500 metres. He would not have been able to do that without the opportunity to access these specialist pieces of equipment on a daily basis.

"He enjoys his independent walking so much. It is essential for him, not an add-on to his curriculum."

Chailey Heritage Foundation is currently taking part in The Big Give 2022. It started on Tuesday and finishes at noon this coming Tuesday, 6 December.

If £10,000 is received in public donations, then that will be doubled to £20,000, which will be spent on more trikes and walkers, which are so vital to allowing the children and young people to exercise and spend time out of their wheelchairs.

The campaign got off to a good start but still needs support from generous donors.

Head of Fundraising Will Folkes said hitting the £20,000 target will make a huge difference to the children and young people supported by the charity: "We see on a daily basis how these pieces of specialist equipment transform the lives of our young people.

"That is why we are encouraging people to donate to our campaign. It is important to stress that the money has to be donated between now and noon next Tuesday. We are, of course, very grateful for any amount you can give."

Chailey Heritage Foundation provides education and care services and is one of the UK’s leading centres for children and young people with complex neurodisabilities.

Most of the young people accessing its services have severe cerebral palsy, many have visual and/or other sensory impairments. All are wheelchair users and very few have verbal communication. The charity’s expertise is in expertise is in maximising independence and choice.

