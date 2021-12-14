In response to the parking charges consultation by the conservators of the forest, the charity CPRE Sussex have argued it is not in the interests of the conservators to charge the public to park.

The Conservators of Ashdown Forest are considering the introduction of the parking charges from Spring/Summer next year.

Professor Dan Osborn said: “Ashdown Forest is a ‘jewel in the crown’ in south-east England. Visitors should not be deterred by parking charges from enjoying access to it.

The countryside charity said they believe their to be an absence of robust evidence to the contrary and consider the parking scheme 'not financially viable'.

The Covid pandemic demonstrated how much people value access to countryside for their physical and mental well-being. Access to Ashdown Forest should be seen as an integral part of public health policy.”

CPRE Sussex argues that the parking charges scheme is not needed. The charity states that Under the Ashdown Forest Act 1974, East Sussex County Council is legally obliged to ensure that the conservators are adequately funded to carry out maintenance of the Forest.

Prof Osborn adds: "Costs will include installing charging machines; replacement of machines and signs after vandalism; wardens and enforcement; and administration.

“Displacement of vehicles from car parks to road verges could not only reduce income from parking charges, but also cause environmental damage and present safety hazards."

The six-week consultation ended on December 7.