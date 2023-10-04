A Sussex animal rescue is shining a spotlight on its OAPs (old age pooches) in the hope that people will open their homes to a ‘gorgeous golden oldie’.
Since June this year, nearly 40 per cent of people wanting to adopt a dog of a specific age from Dogs Trust were looking for a four-legged friend under six months, compared to 10 per cent looking for a dog aged 8 and over. *
The team at the charity’s Shoreham branch are hoping that these golden oldies will buck the trend and ‘prove every dog really does have its day’.
Adel Burnett, centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Sometimes older dogs can be overlooked in favour of younger pups, but they deserve just as much attention and care from new owners as their younger counterparts.
“There are lots of benefits of rehoming an Old Age Pooch. Often older dogs don’t need quite as much exercise and although they can be a little less energetic, senior canines can be just as fun and playful.
“Older dogs are more likely to be fully house-trained and, as they are older and wiser, they usually know other training basics too, but you can certainly still teach an older dog new tricks.
“They can also make the perfect napping partner and enjoy a good snooze and a snuggle.”
1. Tex - Border Collie cross Spaniel
Tex has a calm sensitive nature, he enjoys gentle fusses from his favourite friends and will show you his affection by nuzzling into your hand. His ideal home is a peaceful environment with a garden to call his own and adopters who are able to build up any time he spends alone very gradually. Tex walks beautifully on the lead and really enjoys his walks in the countryside, where he can have a good sniff around. Dogs can be a little worrying for him so he much prefers quieter walking areas. However, he travels very well in the car so finding new places to explore together is no problem for him. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Woody - nine-year-old Poodle crossbreed
Dogs Trust says Woody is 'certainly one of a kind'. While he’s only a small chap, his larger-than-life character lights up a room. Don’t let Woody’s age fool you, he has plenty of energy and loves to keep busy! When he’s not showing off all his amazing tricks to his favourite people, Woody enjoys playing a game of tug or fetch with a cuddly toy or sniffing about on adventures. It may take some time and patience before you’ve earned Woody’s trust, but getting to know him will be worth your wait. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Charlie - eight-year-old Terrier cross
Full of cheeky charm and a playful nature, Charlie is a super little chap who is seeking an extra special, adult-only family. He was returned to Dogs Trust for showing aggression, which was the result of being startled when resting. Since then, Charlie has been making great progress with his training to help prevent this behaviour. He’ll need his own, separate area of the house for when he is relaxing or resting, and his ideal home environment would be one that is quiet and peaceful. Charlie can have walking buddies with other familiar dogs of a calm nature but needs to be the only dog at home. He is also unsuitable to live with any cats, house rabbits or guinea pigs. Ultimately, Charlie is seeking a home with committed adopters who can make multiple visits to the Shoreham centre to get to know him, while learning all about his various training plans. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Chance - 12-year-old Staffie
A sweet older gentleman, with a loving nature, Chance is looking for a quiet and peaceful home, where he could relish all the luxuries that his retirement years have to offer. He still enjoys his walks but can only manage shorter potters a few times a day, so a garden of his own is essential for regular outdoor relaxation. Chance can live with children of secondary school age, and he will make for an affectionate companion who’ll enjoy snuggling up next to you on the sofa, while soaking up all your attention. Photo: Dogs Trust