3 . Charlie - eight-year-old Terrier cross

Full of cheeky charm and a playful nature, Charlie is a super little chap who is seeking an extra special, adult-only family. He was returned to Dogs Trust for showing aggression, which was the result of being startled when resting. Since then, Charlie has been making great progress with his training to help prevent this behaviour. He’ll need his own, separate area of the house for when he is relaxing or resting, and his ideal home environment would be one that is quiet and peaceful. Charlie can have walking buddies with other familiar dogs of a calm nature but needs to be the only dog at home. He is also unsuitable to live with any cats, house rabbits or guinea pigs. Ultimately, Charlie is seeking a home with committed adopters who can make multiple visits to the Shoreham centre to get to know him, while learning all about his various training plans. Photo: Dogs Trust