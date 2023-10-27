Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rosie Furnival, 34, who owns The Fig in Rye, reached the quarter-finals of the contest on Tuesday (October 24) after featuring in the second episode of the competition.

She impressed the judges on the BBC’s cookery show with her roast chicken dish. For dessert, she made a set cardamon yoghurt with pickled rhubarb and an orange and rose-flavoured filo pastry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest series of MasterChef: The Professionals kicked off on Monday (October 23) for another seven-week run and is once again being presided over by judges Monica Galetti, Marcus Wareing and Gregg Wallace.

Rosie Furnival. Picture: BBC/Shine TV

After finishing university, Rosie worked as a chalet chef in the French Alps. Rosie worked in local restaurants to gain experience before opening up her own place.

She spent three years out in Meribel, then worked her way up in local restaurants before opening up her own café, The Fig, eight years ago. She also recently did a stage at one of her local Michelin-starred restaurants, The Fordwich Arms.

Speaking to the BBC, she said: “My dad is a farmer so growing up we were around animals and produce all the time. I did a great little cooking course when I was 18, but it was really just for fun before going off to study Fine Art at Leeds University. It was only when I went to do ski seasons that I really fell in love with cooking and it spiralled from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I used to save all my money from working during ski season and then go off travelling. Having visited places in Southeast Asia, Russia, South America, India and Nepal, my experiences there all massively inspired my cooking. Flavour and taste are always the most important to me, as well as not being bound by a certain cuisine. My style is delicious, hearty, feel-good food inspired by my travels.”