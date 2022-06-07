Sussex children’s charity celebrates national Volunteers Week

The 24-year-old student from Plumpton College near Lewes is one of a small army of volunteers who help to keep the charity running smoothly and assist with many of the extra services that wouldn’t be possible without their contribution.

Ed, who lives with his parents in Newick, works in the Chailey Heritage gardens together with his support worker Pat.

Ed first attended Chailey Heritage as a baby when there used to be a nursery on-site, through to primary school until he was 10 years old and is now keen to help the charity and make a difference.

Chailey Heritage carity volunters Ed Osborne with his uspport worker Pat SUS-220706-122020001

Using sign language and with the help of his support worker, he said: “I love being outside and working as part of the team. The staff at Chailey Heritage are so friendly! Working in the garden I help with weeding, watering and tidying up and looking after a newly planted beech hedge”.

Volunteers at the charity have all sorts of skills and support the charity with a huge variety of roles – from hippotherapy sessions, looking after the animals at the farm, helping out at various fundraising events such as the Focus 10k to advising the Board as a Trustee.

Ed is part of a group of gardening volunteers led by Caroline Scaramanga, who helped design the beautiful Garden of Celebration, a very special place for families and staff to come and remember all those who had a very close connection to the Foundation. The charity is looking for more volunteers to help with the gardens and other volunteering opportunities can be found on the website:www.chf.org.uk/volunteering.

Chailey’s Fundraising Volunteer Coordinator Joy Dyson said:

“We have volunteers aged from 14 to 83! They come from all walks of life with so much to offer. Some help out on a regular basis and others call in occasionally – but each one makes a significant contribution to the work we do here. Our volunteers really enrich the lives of our young people.

Another reason Ed volunteers is to get work experience which will enable him to get paid employment in the future – something that he looks forward to. Volunteering can also enhance a CV or boost a college or university application.

The charity’s Chief Executive Helen Hewitt said: “We are so grateful to our volunteers at Chailey. The work they do and the hours they donate help to make Chailey Heritage the exceptional place that it is today. Like other charities, we rely on their significant contribution, and here they help us change the lives of so many young people with challenging disabilities. As we celebrate Volunteers’ Week 1-7 June, I’d like to say a huge thank you from everyone here at Chailey Heritage to all our incredible volunteers!”