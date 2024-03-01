Chailey Heritage charity has careers event

The charity is looking to recruit a number of people, and this is the chance to tour the charity's HQ and chat with current staff.

Joanne Peppard, from the charity, said: “Our team of support workers are life changers. The work our staff do every day is helping our children and young people to fulfil their potential. We are always looking for new team members to carry on this amazing work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting out, we're excited to welcome new faces and discuss how you can contribute to our mission of helping young people pursue their potential. We have some fantastic perks lined up for our employees."

You can just turn up and there is free tea, coffee and snacks. The charity is in North Chailey, near Haywards Heath.