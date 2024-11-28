Sussex children's charity holds first ever Christmas Market

Chailey Heritage Foundation Christmas Market

A Christmas Market on Sunday December 1 will help a charity in its life-changing work with young people with disabilities and supporting their families.

The Christmas Market is a first for Chailey Heritage Foundation and everyone is invited to join a day of festive family fun at Chailey Heritage Foundation on Sunday.

A spokesperson said: “The Christmas Market is a wonderful opportunity to come together as a community, enjoy the festivities, while getting some of your Christmas shopping done.

“There will be a wide variety of stalls selling beautiful handmade gifts from local store holders including jewellery, wax melts and cushions.

“Festive entertainment includes a brass trio, a choir and a soloist who will cover some Christmas classics, a bookable felted Christmas tree workshop and face painting. The charity’s on-site cafe will also be open for refreshments so you can treat yourself to a hot drink, a delicious mince pie or cake.”

The event is taking place in the Dream Centre at Chailey Heritage Foundation- situated on the A272 at North Chailey near to both Lewes and Haywards Heath - on Sunday December 1st between 11am and 3pm. There is plenty of free parking available.

Chief Executive, Gareth Germer, said: "We are looking forward to opening the doors of Chailey Heritage Foundation and welcoming everyone for what is set to be a really fun day out for the family. By shopping local, you will also help support some wonderful small businesses in our community.”

Chailey Heritage Foundation is a charity providing education, care and transition services to children and young adults with complex physical disabilities. Their mission is to give disabled children and young adults every opportunity to pursue their fullest potential.