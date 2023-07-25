Brighton & Hove has been selected to pilot the UK’s first peer-to-peer electric vehicle sharing platform.

Described by organisers - Zoom EV – as Airbnb for electric cars, the platform enables users to use registered cars for short or long term periods and car owners to make thousands of pounds per year from their car.

Greg Fairbotham, founder and CEO of Zoom EV said: “We have chosen Brighton & Hove as it is one of the key locations for EV take up in the UK and a city leading the charge against climate change, with an aim to be carbon neutral by 2030.

"It’s the biggest hotspot of electric vehicle charging points in the South of England and the number of people using EVs in the city continues to increase.

Electric car owners simply have to list their cars on the platform to earn money from their EV. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

“EVs are more popular than ever and our new platform is giving more people the opportunity to experience modern driving. It is the Airbnb for cars.

“Whether you need a short trip to the shops, a day out with friends or a summer staycation, the platform enables all types of uses as we have privately owned and dealership models listed and available.

“People listing their cars can turn them into cash generators rather than having a depreciating asset sitting stationary on the driveway. It’s a win, win, win for the owner, the user and for the planet.”

Comprehensive insurance coverage for EV usage is embedded within the platform and provided by Churchill Expert – part of UKI Group which owns Direct Line Group and Churchill.

Owners register for free, add their electric or plug-in hybrid car’s information including photos, set prices and availability for the vehicle to be used, and they’re good to go.

Hiring out an EV twice per week for two to three hours a session through the platform would enable the owner to bring in over £250 per month – which equates to £3,000 per year.

