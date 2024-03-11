Sussex city named as UK’s second most accessible city

A Sussex city has been named as the UK’s second most accessible city.
The need for accessibility in the UK is vital to a large portion of the population. According to UK Parliament statistics, 16 million people in the UK have a disability.

Grosvenor Mobility has researched the state of accessibility in cities across the UK, looking at the number of accessible facilities against population figures to reveal the most and least accessible cities in the UK.

Chichester is in second place, and plays host to 94 accessible restaurants out of 177 total restaurants. The city also has 16 accessible toilet facilities and 33 accessible attractions.

A Sussex city has been named as the UK’s second most accessible city.

Bangor tops the list as the most accessible city in the UK. Bangor has a number of accessible facilities, including 41 restaurants and 26 attractions.

In third place, Ely, with a population of 19,189, offers things to enjoy for those who need accessible facilities, including 31 restaurants and 50 attractions.

