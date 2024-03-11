Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The need for accessibility in the UK is vital to a large portion of the population. According to UK Parliament statistics, 16 million people in the UK have a disability.

Grosvenor Mobility has researched the state of accessibility in cities across the UK, looking at the number of accessible facilities against population figures to reveal the most and least accessible cities in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester is in second place, and plays host to 94 accessible restaurants out of 177 total restaurants. The city also has 16 accessible toilet facilities and 33 accessible attractions.

A Sussex city has been named as the UK’s second most accessible city.

Bangor tops the list as the most accessible city in the UK. Bangor has a number of accessible facilities, including 41 restaurants and 26 attractions.