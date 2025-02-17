Steve Dine said he got to rub shoulders with actress Renée Zellweger, who he described as a ‘lovely’ and a ‘really nice lady’.

His firm was contacted by the film company last year as part of the making of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which was released at UK cinemas last week.

Steve, owner for Empress Coaches in St Leonards, said: “We do, from time to time, get involved in the world of film. The most recent one, of course, is Bridget Jones.

“We had a call from the film company about April time last year. They were very interested in hiring one of the coaches from us. I thought it would be our classic coach, our little 1967 Bedford. That's always popular for film work, but it wasn't. It was actually our modern 33-seat coach they wanted.

“The livery was of interest to them, so we had a call initially to go up to Elstree Studios. They checked the coach out and they liked it.

“The next call we had, when it was agreed they wanted it, was to go up to Hampstead in London. We had a day up there filming. That was all the exterior scenes outside the fictitious Galsworthy House School.

“That was good fun. That's when I got to meet Renée for the first time. She was lovely, a really nice lady. Funny enough, when she introduced herself, she jumped on the coach. I jokingly said, ‘Hi, I'm Steve, I'm your coach driver’, and she laughed.

“I think she thought I was one of the actors. I don't think she realised I actually was the coach driver. That was a good start. That was funny.

“Interestingly, just down the road from where we were filming was where they filmed the early scenes for the Railway Children, that 1970 film.

“The next time we were needed was up in Cumbria, where they were filming up in the Lake District. That was good fun, lovely locations.

“We were filming up on the Kirkstone Pass, where they wanted me to try and drive as fast as I could up and down the Kirkstone Pass. They'd hired a helicopter from London that had come up, and that was flying overhead, swooping down and around to get the scene that they needed there.

“The child actors could only work restricted times, so for that part of the filming they used a lot of dummies that were all set up in the coach. We set them up the night before inside, so it all looked like there was a coachload of school kids for the film work.

“After that, we cut to a different location, and there's the scene where I actually get my speaking part. That was good fun as well, because we got to work with Renée and other lovely actors.

“The funny thing is that I left the fictitious Galsworthy House School logos from the film company on the coach between filming and the coach continued in use on private hire bookings in between, no customers ever queried it or said a word about the coach not having our name on.”

